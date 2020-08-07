Jennifer Grey returning for ‘Dirty Dancing’ sequel

TAMPA (CNN) – Are you ready to have the time of your life? We hope so because a “Dirty Dancing” sequel is in the works.

Jennifer Grey, who starred in the original film as Frances “Baby” Houseman, is returning for the sequel and serving as an executive producer on the project.

Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer says the film will be “exactly the kind of romantic, nostalgic movie that the franchise’s fans have been waiting for and that have made it the biggest-selling library title in the Company’s history.”

Jonathan Levine, who is known for directing “50/50” and “Long Shot,” will direct the “Dirty Dancing” sequel.