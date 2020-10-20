Jeff Bridges reveals cancer diagnosis, says ‘prognosis is good’

Jeff Bridges presents the Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series during the 2020 Creative Arts Emmy Awards telecast on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at 8:00 PM EDT/5:00 PM PDT on FXX. (Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Jeff Bridges took took to Twitter Monday evening to reveal he’s been diagnosed with lymphoma.

Bridges, known most notably for his iconic role in “The Big Lebowski,” the Academy Award-winning actor tweeted, “As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light. I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery.” 

Bridges says he is “profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends.”

Bridges has been nominated for seven acting Academy Awards throughout his career, and won Best Actor in a Leading Role in 2010.

