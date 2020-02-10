Janet Jackson bringing world tour to Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Janet Jackson will be bringing her Black Diamond World Tour to Tampa this summer.
The “Rhythm Nation” hitmaker will perform at Amalie Arena on Saturday, June 27 at 8 p.m.
Jackson last played at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre in 2018.
This summer’s show will include songs from her 12 multi-platinum albums including a special performance of “Rhythm Nation 1814,” which recently marked its 30th Anniversary.
Tickets to the show cost $49.95 and go on sale soon.
For more information, visit www.janetjackson.com.
