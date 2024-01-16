TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Pop icon Janet Jackson will perform in Tampa this summer.

Nelly will join the singer on her Together Again 2024 tour, LiveNation announced Tuesday.

The tour celebrates major milestones for Jackson’s albums, including 25 years of “The Velvet Rope”, 30 years of “janet” and 35 years of “Rhythm Nation.”

The tour stops at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater in Tampa on July 16. Jackson will also perform in West Palm Beach on July 18 and Orlando on July 20.

Tickets for the Tampa show are available for presale on January 17 at 10 a.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public on January 19. Visit the event page to purchase tickets.

VIP packages are available on the LiveNation website.