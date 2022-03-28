The celebrated New Zealand auteur follows Kathryn Bigelow ("The Hurt Locker"), who triumphed in 2010, and Chloé Zhao ("Nomadland"), who won last year.

Jane Campion on Sunday night became the third woman in film history to win the best director prize at the Academy Awards, earning a statuette for the brooding Western “The Power of the Dog.”

“The Power of the Dog” stars Benedict Cumberbatch as a cruel rancher in 1920s Montana who is forced to confront his inner turmoil.

Campion, 67, went into the ceremony as the first woman to have been nominated twice in the best director category. She was previously nominated for the haunting drama “The Piano” in 1994; the award that year went to Steven Spielberg for “Schindler’s List.”

Seven women have been nominated for directing in the 94-year history of the Oscars, and only two had previously won: Kathryn Bigelow, for the low-budget Iraq War thriller “The Hurt Locker,” and Chloé Zhao, for the Frances McDormand road drama “Nomadland.”

