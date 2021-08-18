James Taylor, Jackson Browne to bring tour to Amalie Arena in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two of the biggest names in folk music are coming together for a special night in Tampa.

Legendary singer-songwriters James Taylor and Jackson Browne are bringing their tour to Amalie Arena on Thursday, Nov. 11. The “Carolina In My Mind” singer last played at Amalie in 2018.

Taylor and Brown have also scheduled shows in Sunrise (BB&T Center) on Nov. 10,, Jacksonville (VyStar Arena) on Nov. 13 and Orlando (Amway Center) on Nov. 14.

Tickets for the Amalie show start at $59.50 and will go on sale Friday, Aug. 27 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com. Advanced parking passes are available at ParkWhiz.com.

For more information about the show, visit amaliearena.com or call 813.301.250.

