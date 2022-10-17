TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Good grief! A family Halloween classic will not be shown on television this year.

“It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” will only be streamed on Apple TV+, though it can be streamed by non-subscribes for a limited time.

Apple TV+ said anyone can download the app wherever they watch shows and movies and search for “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” to stream for free from Oct. 28-31.

The classic is available anytime for anyone with a subscription, which costs $4.99 a month after a 7-day free trial.

“Costumes, candy, this classic special — some things just scream Halloween. Join the Peanuts gang for a timeless adventure as Charlie Brown preps for a party, Snoopy sets his sights on the Red Baron and Linus patiently awaits a pumpkin patch miracle,” the streaming service said in a press release.

“A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” will be available Nov. 23-27 and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” will be available Dec. 22-25 for non-subscribers.

PBS confirmed it does not retain the rights to distribute the Peanuts specials this year.