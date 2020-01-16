It’s official! ‘Punky Brewster’ reboot picked up for full season

Soleil Moon Frye, 9, “Punky Brewster” of the NBC television series of the same name, delivers what seems to be a sucker punch to world middleweight boxing champion “Marvelous” Marvin Hagler as they pose during a break from series taping Wednesday, Aug. 28, 1985 at NBC studios in Burbank. Hagler is making what is described as his TV guest appearance debut in a series segment entitled “KO Kid,” in which Brewster wants help in dealing with a school bully. (AP Photo/Liu Heung Shing)

TAMPA (WJW) – It’s official: “Punky Brewster” is coming back.

Today reports that NBCUniversal announced in a statement Thursday that it will move forward with a reboot of the 1980s sitcom for its upcoming streaming service, Peacock.

The show’s original star, Soleil Moon Frye, will be featured as the grown-up Punky.

According to Today, the new comedy will star Punky as a single mom, who meets a young girl played by Quin Copeland.

“In this continuation of the iconic 80s sitcom about a bright young girl raised by a foster dad, Punky (Frye) is now a single mother of three trying to get her life back on track when she meets Izzy (Copeland), a young girl in the foster system who reminds Punky a lot of her younger self,” the statement said.

Today reports that Cherie Johnson, who played Punky’s best friend in the original sitcom, will also reprise her role. Freddie Prinze Jr. will star as Punky’s ex-husband.

The show has been picked up for one full season lasting 10 episodes.

