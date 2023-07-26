(WFLA) — Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor has died at age 56, the Irish Times reported on Wednesday.

No details have been released about O’Connor’s death as of this report.

The singer found international success following the release of her single “Nothing Compares 2 U” in 1990.

O’Connor is survived by her three children, according to the Irish Times. Her son, Shane, died at age 17 last year.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.