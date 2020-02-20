Indie rock band Wallows sells out Tampa debut in Ybor City

Breaking News
Netflix's "13 Reasons Why" star Dylan Minnette featured as vocalist, guitarist in band

by: Yara Zayas, WFLA

Credit: Yara Zayas/WFLA

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Indie rock band known as Wallows made their Tampa debut Wednesday night and Tampa residents did not hesitate to show up. The group’s show at the Ritz in Ybor City was sold out.

This was their sixth stop in the 2020 portion of their “Nothing Happens North American Tour.”

The band features vocalist and guitarist Dylan Minnette, 23, vocalist and guitarist Braeden Lemasters, 24, and drummer Cole Preston, 23.

  Credit: Yara Zayas/WFLA
  • Credit: Yara Zayas/WFLA
  • Credit: Yara Zayas/WFLA
  • Credit: Yara Zayas/WFLA
  • Credit: Yara Zayas/WFLA

The group played 17 songs, including their hit single “Are You Bored Yet?” and fan favorites “Pictures of Girls” and “Scrawny.”

Minnette and Lemasters are also actors. Lemasters has been in numerous shows such as “NCIS” and “Grey’s Anatomy” as well as the movie “R.L. Stine’s Monsterville: Cabinet of Souls.”

As for Minnette, he plays the lead role on the popular Netflix show “13 Reasons Why.”

The trio had been playing together since they were 11 and officially became Wallows about a decade later, releasing their first EP, “Spring,” with Atlantic Records in 2018. Their sound is inspired by bands like The Beatles, Arctic Monkeys and Arcade Fire. They also note artists such as Frank Ocean and Mac DeMarco as inspirations.

  • Credit: Yara Zayas/WFLA
  • Credit: Yara Zayas/WFLA
  • Credit: Yara Zayas/WFLA
  • Credit: Yara Zayas/WFLA
  • Credit: Yara Zayas/WFLA

Their debut studio album, “Nothing Happens,” premiered in March 2019.

For more information on the Wallows and upcoming show dates, click here.

