Hulu raises price of live TV service for 2nd time

(CNN) – Hulu is raising the price of its live TV service for the second time this year.

In January, Hulu raised the price of “Hulu+ Live TV” from $39.99 a month to the current price point of $44.99.

Now, it’s raising it to $54.99, a nearly 22 percent bump.

The company sympathized with customers on a blog post writing that “price changes are never easy to stomach.”

The price increase takes effect for new subscribers on Dec. 18.

Existing subscribers will see the increase in their next billing cycle.

LATEST STORIES: