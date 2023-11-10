TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa artist who has been highlighted on a national stage has a big show coming up at The Attic in Ybor City on Friday.

The artist’s name is JudyAnne Jackson and she needs your support to better the community.

Jackson has been singing since she can remember. “My mom says I’ve been singing before I could talk,” she said.

She’s taken her love for music to places most 15-year-olds could only dream of.

“When I was 10 years old I got to sing for a halftime show at Madison Square Garden … when I was 11, I was a finalist in the Today Show’s singer/songwriter contest.”

A Tampa native, Jackson is using her talent to better the local youth.

During the release of her second album, the 15-year-old is partnering with Gasparilla Music Festival’s non-profit ‘Recycled Tunes.’ She’s asking the community to bring their old brasswind and woodwind musical instruments to be recycled to Tampa Bay students.

“Music is a huge part of who I am and being able to give kids access to musical instruments when they wouldn’t otherwise be able to have them is just such a special thing,” Jackson said.

You can support Jackson and kids who aspire to be like her at the attic in Ybor City.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.

“It’s like a mini album so it’s going to be five songs,” Jackson said. “It’s called ‘Dear Me.’ I named it that because I’ve always really loved writing letters to myself.”

The album cover features Jackson’s handwriting from years ago.

“I actually wrote a letter to myself when I was 9 years old to open when I turned 15.”

A full-circle moment, but based on Jackson’s path at such a young age this is just the beginning.

Click here for a link to listen to some of Jackson’s music on Spotify.