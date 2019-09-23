Horror icon Sid Haig dies at age 80

by: Hector Ramirez II

Posted:

Sid Haig is seen at Universal Studios Hollywood celebrating “Halloween Horror Nights” with “Eyegore” Awards Ceremony on Sept. 23, 2011. (AP Photo/Dan Krauss)

(WTNH) — Sidney Eddie Mosesian, a horror film icon, has died at the age of 80, according to the Instagram post made by his wife.

Sid made a name for himself in pivotal roles in House of 1000 Corpses, 3 From Hell and The Devil’s Rejects.

Sid is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren and close friends.

