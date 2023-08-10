TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Robert Swan, known for his roles in movies including “Hoosiers” and “Rudy” has died, according to his obituary. He was 78.

Swan died Wednesday of cancer.

Swan was known for his role as an assistant coach in the 1986 film “Hoosiers.” He was also in other movies, including “The Untouchables,” “Natural Born Killers,” and “Rudy.”

Swan also made several TV appearances in “Missing Persons,” “The Equalizer,” and “All My Children,” according to the obituary.

Swan’s career also saw him on Broadway, according to the obituary, and for his voice-over work for Busch Beer, Nine Lives Cat Food and United Airlines.

Swan was born in 1944 and raise in Chicago.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.