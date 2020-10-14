Hit serial killer drama ‘Dexter’ returning to Showtime as limited series

HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 15: Actor Michael C. Hall arrives at the Showtime Celebrates 8 Seasons Of “Dexter” at Milk Studios on June 15, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (WJW) — The hit serial killer drama “Dexter” is returning to Showtime as a limited series.

The network confirmed the show’s return Wednesday with a Twitter video featuring the words “Being away has been murder. Dexter returns.”

Showtime has ordered 10 episodes for the show’s return, Variety reports. Production is set to begin in early 2021 for a fall debut. However, plot details for the series remain under lock-and-key at this time.

Michael C. Hall is set to revive his role of Dexter Morgan, who was a serial killer that hunted other serial killers. Hall starred as the show’s main character throughout its original eight-season run on Showtime.

Television and film producer Clyde Phillips is also expected to return for the project.

“’Dexter’ is such a special series, both for its millions of fans and for Showtime, as this breakthrough show helped put our network on the map many years ago,” Gary Levine, co-president of entertainment for Showtime, told Variety. “We would only revisit this unique character if we could find a creative take that was truly worthy of the brilliant, original series. Well, I am happy to report that Clyde Phillips and Michael C. Hall have found it, and we can’t wait to shoot it and show it to the world!”

Warning: The trailer, below, may be disturbing to some.

