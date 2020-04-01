Hasbro launches website to keep families busy

(CNN/WJAR) – A toy company wants to bring fun to families sitting out the pandemic together.
Hasbro is pointing parents and caregivers to its new website, BringHomeTheFun.com. There it says you will be able to find ideas and activities to keep kids occupied and entertained.
The website also features resources to help families cope with stress, parenting articles and activity guides for parents and their children.
Hasbro, known for its family-friendly toys and games, says the website is a part of the Bring Home the Fun campaign it launches this week.
- Video shows Disney raising American flag inside empty Magic Kingdom
- Coronavirus: Food stamp benefits increased for families in Florida
- Gender reveal party sparks 10-acre fire in Florida
- Wimbledon canceled for 1st time since WWII because of coronavirus
- Girls use toy to deliver cookies while social distancing