Harry Styles to require masks, vaccination or negative COVID-19 test at Tampa show

FILE – In this Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, file photo, Harry Styles performs on NBC’s Today show at Rockefeller Plaza in New York. Styles will hit the road on a U.S. tour this fall, with 40 concerts scheduled in such cities as New York City, Denver, Dallas, Detroit, Chicago, Atlanta, Boston and Los Angeles. “Love On Tour” kicks off on Sept. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas and will include five dates in New York City at Madison Square Garden. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Harry Styles is requiring masks and proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for admission to his show in Tampa.

The “Watermelon Sugar” singer’s upcoming “Love On Tour” tour, which was postponed last year due to the ongoing pandemic, will make a stop at Amalie Arena on Sunday, Oct. 10. Tickets for the concert are already sold out, according to the venue.

All attendees are required to wear masks, according to the tour’s organizers, Live Nation. Fans must show proof of a negative COVID-19 diagnostic test taken within 48 hours of entering the arena.

Kids under 12 will be permitted to enter the venue as long as they have a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of admission.

“Requiring testing, or proof of vaccination, is the best way to protect the health and safety of our crew and fans, and is quickly becoming the new standard for concerts around the US,” the press release states.