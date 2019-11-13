Harry Styles to make 2020 tour stop in Tampa

Harry Styles attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “Camp: Notes on Fashion” exhibition on Monday, May 6, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

TAMPA (WFLA) — Harry Styles announced a stop in Tampa for his new album tour in 2020.

‘Love On Tour’ will highlight Harry’s newest album “Fine Line,” which has a Dec. 13 release date.

The tour makes a stop in Tampa at the AMALIE Arena Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 at 8 p.m.

American Express cardholders can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public beginning Monday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public Friday, Nov. 22. One dollar per ticket will be allocated to various local charities. Two new t-shirts in celebration of the tour are already available on Harry’s official store.

LATEST STORIES: