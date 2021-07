FILE – Harry Styles performs on NBC’s Today show on Feb. 26, 2020, in New York. Styles is making plans to headline his own arena, one planned to be completed in Manchester, England, in 2023. He is among the investors in the Co-op Live venue, a £350 million pounds ($456.6 million) project that organizers hope will be the biggest in the UK. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Music superstar Harry Styles is heading to Tampa this fall.

The 26-year-old English musician/actor’s new tour titled Love On Tour, which kicks off in Las Vegas in September plans to take over Amalie Arena on Oct. 10, his team recently announced.

The concert was scheduled originally for Aug. 3, 2020 however due to pandemic cancellations the concert was rescheduled for this fall.

Tickets for the concert are already sold out according to Amalie Arena.