Happy Birthday, Cookie Monster!

(CNN) — The lovable Sesame Street character Cookie Monster is celebrating his birthday November 2, but his age is still a mystery.

Like any “Sesame Street” resident, Cookie Monster taught his young audience about the way the world works.

More than 30 years into his run, Cookie Monster adopted some healthy habits partially due to rising child obesity rates.

Cookie Monster even made a rap song about the virtues of eating a diet rich in fruits, veggies, and meat.

Cookie Monster is known for hollering “ME WANT COOKIE,” but maybe today he’ll eat birthday cake.

