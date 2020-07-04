‘Hamilton’ movie premieres on Disney+

(CNN) – The film version of the hit broadway musical “Hamilton” premieres on Disney+ Friday.

Tickets for the broadway production were incredibly hard to get, but fans can now enjoy the movie version from the comfort of their homes.

Like the play, the film stars Lin-Manuel Miranda in the lead role. He is also the creator of the Pultizer Prize-winning musical, which also won 11 Tony Awards.

The movie’s theatrical release was initially set for October 2021.

The studio opted to release the film early on its subscription streaming service amid the coronavirus pandemic.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: