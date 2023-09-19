TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s almost time to break out the hot chocolate and candy canes. Hallmark revealed its full lineup of holiday movies Tuesday.

This year, the network will air a total of 40 new films. The holiday celebration will kick off on Friday, Oct, 20. A new movie will air every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 8 p.m. on the Hallmark Channel and on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Here is the full holiday movie lineup for the 2023 season, according to Hallmark:

Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas

“Checkin’ It Twice” airs Friday, Oct. 20

Stars: Kim Matula (“Ghosts of Christmas Always”), Kevin McGarry (“When Calls the

Heart”)

A journeyman hockey player (McGarry) falls for a real estate agent (Matula) in a career crisis

when he’s traded to her hometown and moves into the cottage in her hockey loving family’s

backyard.

“Where Are You, Christmas?” airs Saturday, Oct. 21

Stars: Lyndsy Fonseca (“How I Met Your Mother”), Michael Rady (The Sisterhood of

the Traveling Pants), Jim O’Heir (“Parks and Recreation”), Julie Warner (“The Good

Doctor”)

When Addy (Fonseca) wishes for a year without Christmas, she wakes up in a world of black and

white. She must work together with the town mechanic (Rady) to restore Christmas.

“Under the Christmas Sky” airs Sunday, Oct. 22

Stars: Jessica Parker Kennedy (“The Flash”), Ryan Paevey (“Fourth Down and Love”

Kat (Kennedy) is an esteemed astrophysicist, who is scheduled for her first trip into space next

year until an accident grounds her. While on leave, coming to terms with the reality that her

dream of being an astronaut is over, she volunteers at the local planetarium. There, she is paired

up with by-the-book David (Paevey) to work on an exhibit opening right before Christmas. Will

the stars align to bring these two together at the holidays?

“Christmas by Design” airs Friday, Oct. 27

Stars: Rebecca Dalton (“Spun Out”), Jonathan Keltz (“Reign”)

A fashion designer (Dalton) gets accepted into a Christmas challenge to create a new holiday-

themed collection and not only finds the inspiration for her next line but decides to redesign her

approach to what’s most important in life.

“Mystic Christmas” airs Saturday, Oct. 28

Stars: Jessy Schram (“Chicago Med”), Chandler Massey (“Days of our Lives”), Patti

Murin (“In Merry Measure”), William R. Moses (Mystic Pizza)

Juniper (Schram) travels to Mystic, Connecticut during the holidays to work at the rehabilitation

center and aquarium. She reconnects with Sawyer (Massey), the owner of the pizza shop.

(Hallmarks’ “Mystic Christmas”)

“Joyeux Noel” airs Sunday, Oct. 29

Stars: Jaicy Elliot (“Grey’s Anatomy”), Brant Daugherty (“Pretty Little Liars”)

When a romantic painting of a Christmas market captures the imagination of copy editor Lea

(Elliot), she is sent to France with pragmatic reporter Mark (Daugherty) to uncover the mystery

behind the artist.

“Flipping for Christmas” airs Friday, Nov. 3

Stars: Ashley Newbrough (“Love in Glacier National: A National Park Romance”),

Marcus Rosner (“Arrow”)

It’s almost Christmas when busy realtor Abigail (Newbrough) agrees to help her sister with the

“simple flip” of a recently inherited home. Unfortunately, co-beneficiary Bo (Rosner) has other

plans in mind.

(Hallmark’s “Flipping For Christmas”)

“Never Been Chris’d” airs Saturday, Nov. 4

Stars: Janel Parrish (“Pretty Little Liars”), Pascal Lamothe-Kipnes (“Trigger Me”),

Tyler Hynes (“Three Wise Men and a Baby”)

Home for the holidays, BFFs Naomi (Parrish) and Liz (Lamothe-Kipnes) reconnect with high school crush Chris Silver (Hynes). A complex love triangle forms, forcing them to take stock of their lives and find the value of friendship.

“The Santa Summit” airs Sunday, Nov. 5

Stars: Hunter King (“The Young and The Restless”), Benjamin Hollingsworth (“Virgin

River”)

It’s time for the annual Santa Summit, in which revelers put on Santa suits and hop around

designated locations in town to eat, drink, and be merry. Three best friends decide to go together: Jordin (King), a recently dumped art teacher looking to cut loose; Ava, a shy woman hoping to run into her crush; and Stella, a Christmas cynic with no interest in the Santa Summit whatsoever. At the start of the night, Jordin meets and bonds with Liam (Hollingsworth), but doesn’t get his name before getting separated and lost in a sea of Santas. As the night progresses and hijinks ensue, amidst the chaos, celebration, and a sea of Santas, they all find what they’re looking for: Christmas spirit, potential romance, and a strengthened bond of friendship.

“Everything Christmas” airs Friday, Nov. 10

Stars: Katherine Barrell (“Good Witch”), Cindy Busby (“Love in Zion National: A

National Park Romance”), Corey Sevier (“Take Me Back for Christmas”), Matt Wells

(“Spencer Sisters”)

Lori Jo’s (Busby) love for Christmas takes her on a road trip to Yuletide Springs with her roommate Tori (Barrell), where Christmas is celebrated year-round, to participate in a longstanding town tradition to honor her late grandmother. Along the way, the friends meet Carl (Sevier) and Jason (Wells), and the foursome make stops during their journey to enjoy more small-town Christmas attractions. But when a series of events puts a damper on their plans, a little Christmas magic may put this trip back on the right path.

(Hallmark’s “Everything Christmas”)

“Christmas Island” airs Saturday, Nov. 11

Stars: Rachel Skarsten (“The Royal Nanny”), Andrew Walker (“Three Wise Men and a

Baby”)

When a snowstorm diverts Kate’s (Skarsten) first private flight en route to Switzerland to

Christmas Island, she must team up with an air traffic controller (Walker) to secure her dream

job as the family’s pilot.



“A Heidelberg Holiday” airs Sunday, Nov. 12

Stars: Ginna Claire Mason (“A Holiday Spectacular”), Frédéric Brossier (“Todo lo Que

Necesitas”)

Heidi Heidelberg (Mason) receives the dream opportunity to sell her beautiful, handmade glass

ornaments at the prestigious Heidelberg Christmas Market in Germany. While there, she meets

Lukas (Brossier), a local artisan who helps her reconnect with her lost heritage.

“Navigating Christmas” airs Friday, Nov. 17

Stars: Chelsea Hobbs (“Dream Moms”), Stephen Huszar (“A Royal Christmas Crush”)

Recently divorced Melanie (Hobbs) and her son Jason visit a remote island for Christmas, only to

find themselves running a real working lighthouse where she connects with the curt but cute

owner (Huszar).

(Hallmark’s “Navigating Christmas”)

“A Merry Scottish Christmas” airs Saturday, Nov. 18

Stars: Lacey Chabert (Mean Girls), Scott Wolf (“Nancy Drew”)

When estranged siblings, Lindsay (Chabert) and Brad (Wolf) Morgan travel to Scotland at

Christmas to reunite with their mother Jo, a big family secret is revealed.



“Holiday Hotline” airs Sunday, Nov. 19

Stars: Emily Tennant (“Polly Pocket: Sparkle Cove Adventure”), Niall Matter (“Come

Fly With Me”)

After leaving London, Abby (Tennant) connects with an anonymous caller while working at a

cooking hotline. The caller is single dad “John” (Matter) who Abby unknowingly has become

smitten with in real life.

MERRY THANKSGIVING WEEKEND

“Catch Me If You Claus” – premieres at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Thursday, Nov. 23

Stars: Italia Ricci (“The Imperfects”), Luke Macfarlane (“Notes of Autumn”)

Avery Quinn (Ricci) is an aspiring news anchor who’s finally getting her big break on her station’s

Christmas morning newscast. But that’s put in jeopardy when she captures an intruder in her

home wearing a red suit claiming to be Chris (Macfarlane), Santa’s son, who is on his first mission.

A night of adventure ensues as they find themselves being pursued by the police as well as some shady characters. Along the way, they connect over living in the shadow of their parents and inspire each other to go after their dreams.

“Letters to Santa” – premieres at 6 p.m. ET/PT on Friday, Nov. 24

Stars: Katie Leclerc (“Switched at Birth”), Rafael de la Fuente (“Dynasty”)

When young siblings receive a magic pen from Santa that appears to be granting wishes, they

request a Christmas gift they want more than anything – for their separated parents (Leclerc, de

la Fuente) to reunite.

“Christmas in Notting Hill” – premieres at 6 p.m. ET/PT on Saturday, Nov. 25

Stars: Sarah Ramos (“Parenthood”), William Moseley (The Chronicles of Narnia: The

Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe)

Famous soccer star, Graham Savoy (Moseley), has always been too busy for love, but when he

comes home to Notting Hill for Christmas, he changes his mind after meeting Georgia (Ramos) –

a visiting American and the one person who has no idea who he is.

“Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up” – premieres at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Saturday, Nov. 25

Stars: Lacey Chabert (Mean Girls), Wes Brown (We Are Marshall), Stephen

Tobolowsky (“One Day at a Time”), Melissa Peterman (“Reba”), Ellen Travolta

(“Charles in Charge”), Seth Morris (“History of the World: Part II”), Jennifer Aspen

(“Party of Five”)



As the holidays approach, Emily (Chabert) and Jared (Brown) are looking forward to celebrating

the holidays together again, this time as a couple. Emily, now embracing Evergreen Lane’s

uniquely festive spirit, is ready to work with Jared, Ned (Tobolowsky), Mary Louise (Travolta) and

Pamela (Peterman) to make this year’s Christmas celebrations the best yet – even if being the

HOA president’s girlfriend doesn’t stop those dreaded decorating citations. When a house on the

block goes up for sale, it causes quite a stir with residents. When the soon-to-be neighbors turn

out to be holiday royalty (Morris, Aspen), it looks like this year’s competition is about to heat up.

As the welcoming committee prepares for the new arrivals, only one thing is certain – this

Christmas, Evergreen Lane is going to sleigh!

“Our Christmas Mural” – premieres at 6 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday, Nov. 26

Stars: Alex Paxton-Beesley (“Murdoch Mysteries”), Dan Jeannotte (“The Bold Type”)

Olivia (Paxton-Beesley) is a single mom who returns home for Christmas. Her mom secretly

enters her into a mural contest; she wins but partners with teacher Will (Jeannotte) to create a

Christmas masterpiece.

“A Biltmore Christmas” – premieres at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday, Nov. 26

Stars: Bethany Joy Lenz (“Good Sam”), Kristoffer Polaha (“A Winning Team”), Jonathan Frakes (“Star Trek: Picard”) , Robert Picardo (“Star Trek: Voyager”)

Lucy Hardgrove (Lenz) is a screenwriter who lands the job of a lifetime when she’s hired to pen

the script for a remake of the beloved, holiday movie classic, His Merry Wife!, which was filmed

in 1947 at beautiful, historic Biltmore House. When the head of the studio isn’t satisfied with the

ending Lucy wrote because it deviates from the original’s feel-good conclusion, he sends Lucy to

Biltmore Estate for research and inspiration. While there, she unwittingly discovers the ability to

travel to the 1947 set of His Merry Wife! through the help of an hourglass. While on set, she and

Jack Huston (Polaha), one of the film’s stars, spend time together and become close. But her

sudden appearance has set off a chain of events that put the production in jeopardy. Before she

can return to the present, Lucy must make things right or threaten to alter the future forever.

(Hallmark’s “A Biltmore Christmas”)

“My Norwegian Holiday” airs on Friday, Dec. 1

Stars: Rhiannon Fish (“The 100”), David Elsendoorn (“Ted Lasso”)

JJ (Fish), grieving the loss of her grandmother and seeking dissertation inspiration, stumbles upon an unexpected holiday destiny. Meeting Henrik (Elsendoorn), a Norwegian from Bergen, their connection deepens when he discovers she has a troll figurine from his hometown. To explore the troll’s history and her grandmother’s ties, JJ agrees to join Henrik on a journey to Norway. In Bergen, they’re drawn into Henrik’s family Christmas and wedding traditions, with his sister’s wedding the day before Christmas Eve. JJ embarks on a holiday adventure, uncovering the troll’s origins and finding her own path to healing, love and family.

“A Not So Royal Christmas” airs on Saturday, Dec. 2

Stars: Brooke D’Orsay (“A Fabled Holiday”), Will Kemp (“The Dancing Detective: A

Deadly Tango”)

Tabloid journalist Charlotte (D’Orsay) attempts to land an interview with a reclusive Count. In

response, the royal family has a groundskeeper (Kemp) pose as the Count since the real one fled

years ago.

“Christmas with a Kiss” airs on Sunday, Dec. 3

Stars: Mishael Morgan (“The Young and the Restless”), Ronnie Rowe Jr. (“Star Trek:

Discovery”), Jaime M. Callica (“Ruthless”)

A Mahogany Presentation

A woman (Morgan) returns home to help with her family’s Christmas Carnival and romance

ignites. A photo journalist (Rowe) curates a surprise reunion.

“Magic in Mistletoe” airs on Friday, Dec. 8

Stars: Lyndie Greenwood (“Holiday Heritage”), Paul Campbell (“Three Wise Men and

a Baby”)



Harrington (Campbell) is the author of a popular book series but commercial success has left him a bitter recluse. As he returns to his hometown for an annual Christmas festival celebrating his books, he’s joined by April (Greenwood), a publicist for the major publishing house he works with. April is there for damage control after Harrington’s recent comments on social media have ruffled some feathers. But as she gets to know him better, hope springs that April can unlock Harrington’s guarded heart and help him rediscover the spirit of the holiday.

“Christmas on Cherry Lane” airs on Saturday, Dec. 9

Stars: Catherine Bell (“Good Witch”), Jonathan Bennett (“The Holiday Sitter”), John

Brotherton (“Fuller House”), Erin Cahill (“Hearts in The Game”), James Denton (“Good

Witch”), Vincent Rodriguez III (“With Love”)

A young couple preparing to welcome their first child (Brotherton, Cahill); an empty-nester (Bell)

and her fiancé (Denton) ready to start a new chapter; and a couple (Bennett, Rodriguez III) who

unexpectedly have the chance to expand their family on Christmas Eve celebrate the holiday as

they navigate these turning points in their lives.

“Round and Round” airs on Sunday, Dec. 10

Stars: Vic Michaelis (“Upload”), Bryan Greenberg (“One Tree Hill”), Rick Hoffman

(“Suits”)

Rachel’s (Michaelis) stuck in a time loop, reliving the night of her parents’ Hanukkah party. Can

Zach (Greenberg), the “nice boy” Grandma’s trying to set her up with, help her make it to

tomorrow?

(Hallmark’s “Round and Round”)

“The Secret Gift of Christmas” airs on Friday, Dec. 15

Stars: Meghan Ory (“Chesapeake Shores”), Christopher Russell (“The Most Colorful

Time of the Year”)

Bonnie (Ory) is a personal shopper who helps her new, widowed client Patrick (Russell) reconnect

with his young daughter. Though Bonnie and Patrick’s ideas of shopping couldn’t be more

different, she is determined to get Patrick and his daughter everything on their wish list.

“Sealed with a List” airs on Saturday, Dec. 16

Stars: Katie Findlay (“Walker: Independence”), Evan Roderick (“Arrow”)

This holiday season, festive Carley (Findlay) sets out to conquer her list of abandoned resolutions

from last year. Aided by coworker Wyatt (Roderick), she finds love and the confidence to chase

her dreams.

“Friends & Family Christmas” airs on Sunday, Dec. 17

Stars: Humberly Gonzalez (“Ginny & Georgia”), Ali Liebert (“Bomb Girls”)

Daniella (Gonzalez) has recently moved to New York to pursue an art career and decides to stay

in town to share the holidays with her circle of artist friends, instead of going home to see her

sweet, if overbearing parents. Amelia (Liebert) is a talented entertainment lawyer trying to stay

focused on her work after a broken engagement. When Daniella and Amelia are set up by their

parents, they agree to pretend that they are dating, to appease them for the holidays. However,

as they spend time in each other’s worlds, they soon build a connection that is deeper than either of them could have hoped for.

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries “Miracles of Christmas”

“Ms. Christmas Comes to Town” airs on Thursday, Oct. 26

Stars: Erica Durance (“Unexpected Grace”), Brennan Elliott (“The Gift of Peace”),

Barbara Niven (“Carrot Cake Murder: A Hannah Swensen Mystery”)

A shopping channel host known as Ms. Christmas (Niven) receives a terminal diagnosis, which

inspires a multi-city excursion set to spread Christmas cheer before her farewell broadcast.

“My Christmas Guide” airs on Thursday, Nov. 2

Stars: Amber Marshall (“Heartland”), Ben Mehl (“You”)

After losing his eyesight, a college professor (Mehl) adopts a seeing eye dog from a guide dog

trainer (Marshall). As they all begin to spend time together, his confidence returns and his heart

begins to open.

“Mystery on Mistletoe Lane” airs on Thursday, Nov. 9

Stars: Erica Cerra (“Eureka”), Victor Webster (“Continuum”)

New to town, Heidi Wicks (Cerra) and her kids discover a Christmas mystery in their historic

home. Local handyman and historian David (Webster) helps along the way, finding his own

surprising connection.

“A World Record Christmas” airs on Thursday, Nov. 16

Stars: Nikki DeLoach (“Curious Caterer Mysteries”), Lucas Bryant (“Five More

Minutes: Moments Like These”), Aias Dalman (When Time Got Louder)



Charlie (Dalman) is an autistic boy determined to set a Guinness World Record by stacking 1400

Jenga blocks. His mother Marissa (DeLoach) and stepfather Eric (Bryant) encourage him to reach

for his dream and they all celebrate when he gets the good news that he’ll have get his chance

on Christmas Eve. In the spirit of the holiday, they organize a fundraiser giving the townspeople

an opportunity to donate and decorate a Jenga block, with the proceeds going to benefit kids

with autism. Charlie’s journey to setting the Jenga world record gives them all the chance to

learn more not just about themselves, but about what family really means.

“A Season for Family” airs on Wednesday, Nov. 22

Stars: Brendan Penny (“Chesapeake Shores”), Stacey Farber (“Virgin River”)

Benjamin Jacobson (“A Fabled Holiday”), Azriel Dalman (“Heart of the Matter”)

Maddy’s (Farber) adopted son Wesley (Jacobson) has just one Christmas wish — to meet his

brother Cody (Dalman), who was adopted into a different family. Cody’s father Paul (Penny) is a

widower who is not ready to have this conversation with his son, so he turns down a meeting.

However, circumstances bring the two brothers unknowingly together and they become fast

friends, while sparks fly between Maddy and Paul.

“Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas” airs on Thursday, Nov. 30

Stars: Shenae Grimes-Beech (“90210”), Chris Carmack (“The O.C.”), Grace Leer

(“American Idol,” Singer-Songwriter)

Facing her first Christmas without her mother and looking to avoid loneliness, Carly (Grimes-

Beech) heads to a quaint town to lead the church choir at Christmas. Once there, Carly meets

Matthew (Carmack), a man back in town after serving in the army. As she gets to know Matthew,

the choir and townspeople, she stumbles across clues that suggest she may have been brought

here for a life changing reason. As the mystery unravels one thing is clear, this journey will teach

Carly about true love, learning to trust, and that forgiveness is needed to finally heal.

(Hallmark’s “Time for Her To Come Home for Christmas”)

“To All a Good Night” airs on Thursday, Dec. 7

Stars: Kimberley Sustad (“Game of Love”), Mark Ghanimé (“Virgin River”)

A small-town photographer (Sustad) saves the life of a mysterious man (Ghanimé), who may just

be in town to buy her family’s parkland – which is also the location of the annual Christmas

celebration.

“Heaven Down Here” airs on Thursday, Dec. 14

Stars: Krystal Joy Brown (“Girlfriendship”), Tina Lifford (“Queen Sugar”), Juan

Riedinger “Riverdale”), Richard Harmon (“Game, Set, Love”), Phylicia Rashad (Creed

III)



Inspired by Mickey Guyton’s song of the same name, “Heaven Down Here” tells the story of four

disparate people who find themselves stranded in a local diner on Christmas Eve when a

snowstorm hits the town. Imami (Brown) is a widowed mother of two who’s having trouble

making ends meet and reluctantly agrees to work the Christmas Eve shift, where she clashes with

her boss Dan (Harmon), who doesn’t exactly embody the Christmas spirit. Felix (Riedinger) is a

local pastor desperately trying to secure food for parishioners while his faith is challenged by his

alienation by his son. Clara (Lifford) is a hospice nurse with an obstinate patient (Rashad) and

whose daughter is moving away, causing her to question her place in this world. Throughout the

evening, these four bicker, bond and unwittingly provide each other with the answer to their

respective prayers.

“Miracle in Bethlehem, PA” airs on Thursday, Dec. 21

Stars: Laura Vandervoort (“A Christmas Together with You”), Benjamin Ayres (“Family Law”)

A New DaySpring Movie

Successful and fiercely independent, Mary Ann Brubeck (Vandervoort) adopts a baby girl to raise

on her own just before Christmas. Due to weather, she and the baby get stuck in Bethlehem, PA

for the holidays. When there is no room at the inn, her only option is to stay with the innkeeper’s brother Joe (Ayres), a quintessential bachelor who lives in a house that he treats like a barn. As

Mary Ann learns the value of community by spending time with Joe’s family and participating in

the local church’s Christmas events, Joe starts getting his act together with new motivation…and

the two begin to see each other in a new light.

Hallmark Movies Now “Movies & Mistletoe”

“Three Wise Men and a Baby” – EXTENDED CUT available on Monday, Nov. 27

Stars: Paul Campbell (“Turner & Hooch”), Tyler Hynes (“Letterkenny”), Andrew

Walker (“Merry & Bright”), Margaret Colin (“Chicago Med”)

A never-before-seen extended cut exclusive to Hallmark Movies Now

Three brothers (Campbell, Hynes, Walker) get the surprise of their lives when they are forced to

work together to care for a baby over the holidays. As they slowly get the hang of things, they

find themselves on unexpected journeys of self-discovery and begin to rebuild their relationships as brothers, as well as the damaged romantic and professional relationships in their respective lives … all while rediscovering their love of Christmas.

“Rescuing Christmas” available on Thursday, Dec. 7

Stars: Rachael Leigh Cook (“Tis the Season to be Merry”), Sam Page (“The Bold Type”)

Hallmark Movies Now Exclusive

In a world where Santa (T. Mychael Rambo) is real and wants to drum up some holiday spirit,

two of Santa’s elves, Chuck (Patrick Thomas O’Brien) and Debbie (Bailey Stender), devise a plan

to grant one human on Earth three wishes to kickstart the holidays. Unfortunately, that human

is Erin (Cook), who has lost all affection for the season. Even a blind date set up by her sister,

with the affable and charming Sam (Page), won’t change her mind about Christmas. But when

she makes the mistake of wishing Christmas would “just disappear,” Erin wakes up to a world

where the holiday never existed! Horrified, she realizes that she’s taken away everyone’s joy, so

she enlists Sam to help her reinvent the festivities from scratch. In the process, Erin learns just

how much this holiday and its traditions have meant to everyone around her — and how much

Sam has come to mean to her.

“An Ice Palace Romance” available on Thursday, Dec. 14

Stars: Celeste Desjardins (“Taken”), Marcus Rosner (“Arrow”)

Hallmark Movies Now Exclusive

A journalist (Desjardins) faces old fears when she returns to her hometown ice rink to cover a

story. With the help of the owner (Rosner) and his young daughter, she begins to reevaluate her

life’s purpose.

“A Holiday Spectacular” – EXTENDED CUT available on Thursday, Dec. 21

Stars: Ginna Claire Mason (Wicked), Derek Klena (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Eve

Plumb (“The Brady Bunch”), Ann-Margret (Bye Bye Birdie, “The Kominsky Method”)

Featuring the Radio City Rockettes

Hallmark Movies Now Exclusive

In 1958, Maggie (Mason) is an heiress from Philadelphia who puts her high-society wedding plans

on hold in order to sneak up to New York City and make her secret dream come true: dancing

live on stage in the Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall.