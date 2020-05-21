Guns N’ Roses postpones show at Raymond James Stadium

Axl Rose (L), lead singer of the US rock band Guns N’ Roses, performs with Slash at Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark, June 27, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Scanpix Denmark / Mads Joakim Rimer Rasmussen / Denmark OUT (Photo credit should read MADS JOAKIM RIMER RASMUSSEN/AFP via Getty Images)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Fans of the rock band Guns N’ Roses will have to wait a little while longer to see the band perform in Tampa.

The bands’ North American tour is being rescheduled out of an abundance of caution according to the bands Facebook page.

It would have been the first time in nearly 30 years, Axl Rose and Slash would preform together in Tampa. The Slash-less Guns N’ Roses last played in Tampa in 2006.

The band says an updated schedule will be released as dates are finalized and all tickets will be honored accordingly.

If you are a ticket holder and would prefer a refund you can visit livenation.com/refund for your options.