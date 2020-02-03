Guns N’ Roses announces show at Raymond James Stadium

Axl Rose (L), lead singer of the US rock band Guns N’ Roses, performs with Slash at Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark, June 27, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Scanpix Denmark / Mads Joakim Rimer Rasmussen / Denmark OUT (Photo credit should read MADS JOAKIM RIMER RASMUSSEN/AFP via Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – For the first time in nearly 30 years, Axl Rose and Slash will rock out onstage together in Tampa.

The legendary rock band Guns N’ Roses is set to perform at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Aug. 15.

It’s the first time the Axl-Slash version of GNR will be in Tampa since 1991. The Slash-less Guns N’ Roses last played in Tampa in 2006.

The band will embark on a 2020 tour next month in Mexico City.

“The iconic rock heroes will show off their vast catalogue of hits on the road including “Welcome to the Jungle,” “Paradise City,” “Sweet Child o’ Mine,” and “November Rain.” Today’s announcement comes on the heels of the band’s first show of the decade at Super Bowl Music Fest that invaded Miami this weekend,” according to a press release.

Tickets for the Tampa show go on sale on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at noon.

You can buy tickets on livenation.com.

