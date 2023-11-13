TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The beloved holiday film, “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving,” will not be televised this year.

If fans want to watch the Peanuts classic to mark the 50th anniversary of the film, they’ll have to log on to Apple TV+, just like they did last year.

The Charlie Brown holiday specials will stream for free on certain days this holiday season, Apple announced last month. If your family traditions involve watching the films on Thanksgiving or Christmas day, you’ll need an Apple TV+ subscription.

Families can watch “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” for free from Saturday, Nov. 18 to Sunday, Nov. 19 and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” from Saturday, Dec. 16 to Sunday Dec. 17.

To watch the films, visit tv.apple.com on your computer, or download the Apple TV app on a smart TV, cellphone or tablet. Then, just search for “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving.”

The streaming service became the new home for Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang in 2020, when it was announced Apple TV secured exclusive rights to the beloved specials. The films were a television mainstay for decades.