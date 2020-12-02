MIAMI (AP) — Cuban-born singer Gloria Estefan said she’s emerging from isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, days after dining outdoors at a Miami-area restaurant.
Estefan says she fortunately only lost her sense of smell and taste and had “a little bit of a cough” and dehydration.
In a video shared on Instagram, she says she’s since tested negative.
She thinks she could have been exposed by a fan who wasn’t wearing a mask and got very close to talk to her at a restaurant.
She’s urging everyone to protect themselves and keep their distance, saying “we’re in a very big spike in Miami.”
LATEST STORIES:
- Land O Lakes woman wins $2 million from Florida lottery scratch-off game
- Daytona 500 to be held with ‘limited’ fans in 2021 amid pandemic
- Gloria Estefan reveals she caught COVID-19, is now recovered
- ‘Love & Hip Hop’ star punches Disney cast member after refusing to leave line, report says
- All Norwegian cruises canceled through February