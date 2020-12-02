LIVE NOW /
Gloria Estefan reveals she caught COVID-19, is now recovered

Entertainment

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI (AP) — Cuban-born singer Gloria Estefan said she’s emerging from isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, days after dining outdoors at a Miami-area restaurant.

Estefan says she fortunately only lost her sense of smell and taste and had “a little bit of a cough” and dehydration.

In a video shared on Instagram, she says she’s since tested negative.

She thinks she could have been exposed by a fan who wasn’t wearing a mask and got very close to talk to her at a restaurant.

She’s urging everyone to protect themselves and keep their distance, saying “we’re in a very big spike in Miami.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

