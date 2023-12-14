Related video: Storms shut down 2023 Gasparilla Music Festival night one

TAMPA (WFLA) – On Thursday, the Gasparilla Music Foundation released new details about its new venue and what bands will be headlining the music festival in 2024.

Headliners for the 2024 Gasparilla Music Festival include Young the Giant (Saturday night), Louis the Child (playground set, Saturday night), Big Gigantic (Saturday night), and Lake Street Dive (Sunday night).

“It is great to be back for our 13th year with 3 days of live music and all of our stages this year,” David Cox, Executive Director of the Gasparilla Music Foundation, said. “With our amazing new venue, we are able to take the festival experience to another level of experiences and fun.”

That new venue is located at Julian B Lane Riverfront Park after previously being held at Curtis Hixon Park.

The festival’s primary stages include the Riverfront Stage, the Fortune Stage, the Roberts City Stage, and the Row House stage. In 2024, the festival will feature Robert’s City Village, which includes a marketplace and live art installations.

The festival will also host a Silent Disco on Friday and Saturday nights and its family friendly Kids Fest on Sunday starting at 1 p.m.

A complete lineup as well as dates and times is set for release soon, according to the Gasparilla Music Foundation. Tickets are now available starting at $45.