Garth Brooks to perform at Joe Biden’s inauguration

WASHINGTON (AP) – Country music star Garth Brooks said Monday he would perform at Biden’s inauguration. Brooks also performed at Barack Obama’s 2009 inauguration.

“This is not a political statement,” said Brooks, who was invited to perform at Trump’s 2017 inaugural but declined, citing a scheduling conflict. “This is a statement of unity,”

Brooks added with the exception of Ronald Reagan, he’s played for every president since Jimmy Carter.

Brooks elaborated, saying: “…no matter who the president-elect is, it’s an honor to be asked.”

Biden will become the 46th U.S. president when he’s sworn in on Wednesday.

Biden’s inauguration committee previously said Lady Gaga would sing the national anthem and Jennifer Lopez would give a musical performance at the ceremony.

The announcement comes following the announcement that Tom Hanks will host a 90-minute primetime TV special celebrating Biden’s inauguration. Other performers include Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi, Demi Lovato and Ant Clemons.

At the swearing-in ceremony, the Rev. Leo O’Donovan, a former Georgetown University president, will give the invocation and the Pledge of Allegiance will be led by Andrea Hall, a firefighter from Georgia.

There will be a poetry reading from Amanda Gorman, the first national youth poet laureate, and the benediction will be given by Rev. Silvester Beaman of Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Wilmington, Delaware.