‘Frozen 2’ has highest grossing Thanksgiving weekend ever

Entertainment

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:
TAMPA (WFLA/CNN) — Disney’s “Frozen 2” is now the highest-grossing movie ever for the Thanksgiving weekend box office.

The sequel to the 2013 animated hit set the record bringing in more than $123 million over the five day holiday weekend.

The previous record was held by “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” which made $109 million in 2013.

The film, which continues the adventures of Princess Anna, Queen Elsa, and Olaf the snowman, has made more than $738 million globally in just 12 days.

