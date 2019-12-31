‘Friends’ is leaving Netflix at midnight

UNDATED PHOTO: Actors Matt Le Blanc (L), Jennifer Aniston (C) and David Schwimmer are shown in a scene from the NBC series “Friends”. The series received 11 Emmy nominations, including outstanding comedy series, by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences July 18, 2002 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Warner Bros. Television/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Fans of Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Ross, Chandler and Joey only have one more day to watch their favorite “Friends” on Netflix before the new year.

On New Year’s Day, the 90s sitcom will be taken down from Netflix and its 263 episodes won’t be available again until May, the LA Times reported.

In 2015, Netflix reportedly paid WarnerMedia $100 million for the rights to exclusively stream the show. And in 2018, it was reported that the company would pay around $100 million to continue licensing the program.

In July, WarnerMedia outbid Netflix to acquire the 263-episode catalog for around $400 million to $500 million.

The show will be available on HBO Max when it launches in May.

