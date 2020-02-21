‘Friends’ cast to reunite for HBO Max special

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UNDATED PHOTO: Actors Matt Le Blanc (L), Jennifer Aniston (C) and David Schwimmer are shown in a scene from the NBC series “Friends”. The series received 11 Emmy nominations, including outstanding comedy series, by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences July 18, 2002 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Warner Bros. Television/Getty Images)

TAMPA (WFLA/AP) – The one where they got back together!

The “Friends” cast is reuniting for an exclusive untitled unscripted special on HBO Max.

According to Variety, the six stars will receive at least $2.5 million apiece for participating in the special.

“We are reuniting with David, Jennifer, Courteney, Matt, Lisa, and Matthew for an HBO Max special that will be programmed alongside the entire ‘Friends’ library,” said Kevin Reilly, HBO Max’s chief content officer.

The stars posted identical Instragram posts of an old publicity photoof all them with the caption, “It’s happening.” LeBlanc’s post kept the same message but went farther back in TV history — he used a “M-A-S-H” cast photo instead.

In July 2019, WarnerMedia outbid Netflix to acquire the 263-episode catalog for around $400 million to $500 million.

All 10 seasons of the comedy left Netflix at the end of 2019 but will be making it’s streaming return when HBO Max launches in May.

It was also announced Friday that cable channel TBS will air the show’s entire run weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Coronavirus Concerns: University of Tampa cancels study abroad trip to China

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Concerns: University of Tampa cancels study abroad trip to China"

How to be prepared for when an earthquake hits

Thumbnail for the video titled "How to be prepared for when an earthquake hits"

Ashley Moody on Trooper Bullock's death

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ashley Moody on Trooper Bullock's death"

Weather for Friday, Feb. 22 night and into Saturday, Feb. 22

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weather for Friday, Feb. 22 night and into Saturday, Feb. 22"

Phillies arrive in Clearwater for Spring Training

Thumbnail for the video titled "Phillies arrive in Clearwater for Spring Training"

Father shot and killed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Father shot and killed"

Deadlocked jury leads to mistrial in Tampa Bay ice cream man double-murder case

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deadlocked jury leads to mistrial in Tampa Bay ice cream man double-murder case"

American Freedom Distilliery

Thumbnail for the video titled "American Freedom Distilliery"

Tampa man accused defrauding over $60K from victims in 9 states

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa man accused defrauding over $60K from victims in 9 states"

Strong winds cause delays at Tampa International Airport

Thumbnail for the video titled "Strong winds cause delays at Tampa International Airport"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss