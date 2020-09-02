‘Fresh Prince’ reunion coming to HBO Max

FILE – In this Dec. 16, 2008, file photo, Will Smith, right, and Alfonso Ribeiro pose together at the premiere of “Seven Pounds” in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

(CNN Newsource)—Smell ya later! Will Smith is heading back to Bel-Air.

The actor and his co-stars from “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” are returning for an unscripted special in honor of the show’s 30th anniversary.

The reunion is scheduled to be released on HBO Max sometime around Thanksgiving.

People Magazine reports the special will be taped on the anniversary of the show, Sep. 10.

Smith will be joined by castmates Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid and Alfonso Ribeiro.

The sitcom, which is about a West Philly kid moving to live with his wealthy family in Los Angeles, ran for six seasons from 1990 to 1996.

LATEST STORIES: