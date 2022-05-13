TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Actor Fred Ward died at the age of 79 last weekend, according to several reports.

The New York Post reported that a representative for Ward confirmed the former actor’s death. A statement said that the Golden-Globe winning actor died Sunday, May 8.

Ward, a celebrated character actor, was known for his roles in movies such as “Tremors,” “The Right Stuff,” and “The Player” — among many other roles.

At this time, the actor’s cause of death is not known. However, his representative requested Ward’s last wish was for people to donate to the Boston University Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy Center.

Donations can be made on the university website or by calling 617-358-9535 for information on how to contribute to the School of Medicine.

Ward is survived by his wife Marie-France Ward, whom he married in 1995, and his son Django Ward.