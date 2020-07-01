Breaking News
Fox News fires Ed Henry after sexual misconduct allegation

Fox News fires Ed Henry after sexual misconduct charge

FILE – Fox News Chief National Correspondent Ed Henry, left, appears with co-hosts Steve Doocy, second left, Ainsley Earhardt, and Brian Kilmeade on the “Fox & friends” television program, in New York on Sept. 6, 2019. Fox News has fired news anchor Henry after it received a complaint about workplace sexual misconduct by him. Fox said the current complaint was based on an incident that happened ‘years ago.’ (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News on Wednesday fired daytime news anchor Ed Henry after he was charged with sexual misconduct in the workplace.

The network said it had received a complaint on June 25 from an attorney about the misconduct. An outside investigator was hired and, based on the results of that probe, Fox fired Henry.

Henry worked as a late morning news anchor on Fox, between the hours of 9 to 11 a.m.

He had slowly rehabilitated his career following a four-month leave of absence that ended in 2017, after there were published reports of an extramarital affair that he conducted with a Las Vegas cocktail waitress.

Fox offered no details of the complaint that resulted in Henry’s firing, only to say that it happened “years ago.”

