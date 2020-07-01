Fox News fires Ed Henry after sexual misconduct charge

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News on Wednesday fired daytime news anchor Ed Henry after he was charged with sexual misconduct in the workplace.
The network said it had received a complaint on June 25 from an attorney about the misconduct. An outside investigator was hired and, based on the results of that probe, Fox fired Henry.
Henry worked as a late morning news anchor on Fox, between the hours of 9 to 11 a.m.
He had slowly rehabilitated his career following a four-month leave of absence that ended in 2017, after there were published reports of an extramarital affair that he conducted with a Las Vegas cocktail waitress.
Fox offered no details of the complaint that resulted in Henry’s firing, only to say that it happened “years ago.”
