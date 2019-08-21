Four Golden Buzzer acts highlight night 2 of America’s Got Talent live shows

Four Golden Buzzer acts took the stage on the second night of live performances on this season of America’ Got Talent.

Dance troops Light Balance Kids and V. Unbeatable, both selected during the Judges Cuts round, joined fellow Golden Buzzer recipients violinist Tyler Butler-Figueroa and rapper Joseph Allen Tuesday with hopes of advancing to the next round.

Light Balance Kids are a dance and acrobat troupe that includes neon and LEDs in their routines to create a dazzling stage show. Members range in age from 11 to 13 years old.

V. Unbeatable is a dance troupe of 29 dancers ages 12 to 27 from Mumbai, India. According to one of the dancers, many of the members of the troop live in Mumbai’s slums, where the daily necessities are often difficult to come by. There are often seven to ten people living in one room.

Tyler Butler-Figueroa was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia when he was four and a half years old. He spent three years in chemotherapy. He says the physical effects and hair loss from the treatment led to bullying at school.

“I just graduated college, I’m dead broke, I don’t have a job, don’t have any money. And I decided to move out here to Los Angeles, California to chase my dreams of being a public figure, being a musician, being an entertainer, being someone who can make an impact in the world,” said Allen.

Other performers on Tuesday’s show included singer Robert Finley, singer/guitarist Chris Kläfford, contortionist dancer Marina Mazepa, choral group Ndlovu Youth Choir, dancer act and opera singer Nick & Lindsay, stand-up comedian Ryan Niemiller, magicians The Sentimentalists, and singer Charlotte Summers.

It is now up to America to vote for who they want to see move on in the competition. Seven of the 12 acts who performed Tuesday will be revealed during the results show Wednesday. Those seven will move on to the semi-final round.

Viewers can vote up to 10 times. Voting is available via the America’s Got Talent app, the AGT website, or via the remote for Xfinity X1 customers. The window for submitting votes for Tuesday’s performances ends at 7 a.m. EST Wednesday.

The results show will air Wednesday at 8 p.m. on NBC.

Those seven acts will join the seven who moved on last week:

impressionist Greg Morton; acrobatic trio the Messoudi Brothers; vocal group Voices of Service; singer Ansley Burns; blacklight painter Alex Dowis; and Golden Buzzer recipients singer Luke Islam and singer/pianist Kodi Lee.