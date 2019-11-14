Florida Strawberry Festival lineup includes Reba McEntire, Patti LaBelle, Lynyrd Skynyrd

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 13: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Reba McEntire performs onstage during the 53rd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 13, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images,)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Strawberry Festival has announced the initial entertainment lineup for the big event, which will be held in February and March.

“The theme of this year’s festival is Our Perfect Vision’ and we can’t wait to see our guest’s reaction to the lineup we have prepared for them!” said Florida Strawberry Festival President Paul Davis.

Among the performers are Patti LaBelle, Reba McEntire, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Rascal Flatts, Chubby Checker & the Wildcats and Neal McCoy.

The lineup is as follows:

Thursday, February 27

10:30 a.m. Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra

3:30 p.m. The Oak Ridge Boys

7:30 p.m. Rascal Flatts

Friday, February 28

3:30 p.m. Tommy James & The Shondells

7:30 p.m. Michael Ray

Saturday, February 29

3:30 p.m. Roots & Boots – Aaron Tippin, Sammy Kershaw &

Collin Raye

7:30 p.m. An Evening with 98 Degrees

Sunday, March 1

3:30 p.m. Bobby Bones & the Raging Idiots

7:30 p.m. REBA McENTIRE

Monday, March 2

3:30 p.m. NEAL McCOY

7:30 p.m. PATTI LaBELLE

Tuesday, March 3

3:30 p.m. Sara Evans

7:30 p.m. Skillet

Wednesday, March 4

3:30 p.m. Chubby Checker & the Wildcats

7:30 p.m. Josh Turner

Thursday, March 5

10:30 a.m. Ricky Nelson Remembered (The Nelson Brothers)

3:30 p.m. Dick Fox’s Golden Boys Starring Frankie Avalon, Fabian, Bobby Rydell

7:30 p.m. MercyMe

Friday, March 6

3:30 p.m. Jimmy Fortune with Dailey & Vincent

7:30 p.m. Darci Lynne & Friends LIVE

Saturday, March 7

3:30 p.m. Battle of the Bands Finals

7:30 p.m. Charlie Wilson

Sunday, March 8

3:30 p.m. Eli Young Band

7:30 p.m. Lynyrd Skynyrd

Advance tickets for shows go on sale Thursday, Dec. 12 at 8 a.m. and can be purchased at flstrawberryfestival.com or by phone at 813-754-1996.

The Florida Strawberry Festival is held each year to celebrate the strawberry harvest in Eastern Hillsborough County.

More than 500,000 visitors are expected to attend the 11-day festival.

