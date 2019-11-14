Florida Strawberry Festival lineup includes Reba McEntire, Patti LaBelle, Lynyrd Skynyrd

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Strawberry Festival has announced the initial entertainment lineup for the big event, which will be held in February and March.
“The theme of this year’s festival is Our Perfect Vision’ and we can’t wait to see our guest’s reaction to the lineup we have prepared for them!” said Florida Strawberry Festival President Paul Davis.
Among the performers are Patti LaBelle, Reba McEntire, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Rascal Flatts, Chubby Checker & the Wildcats and Neal McCoy.
The lineup is as follows:
Thursday, February 27
10:30 a.m. Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra
3:30 p.m. The Oak Ridge Boys
7:30 p.m. Rascal Flatts
Friday, February 28
3:30 p.m. Tommy James & The Shondells
7:30 p.m. Michael Ray
Saturday, February 29
3:30 p.m. Roots & Boots – Aaron Tippin, Sammy Kershaw &
Collin Raye
7:30 p.m. An Evening with 98 Degrees
Sunday, March 1
3:30 p.m. Bobby Bones & the Raging Idiots
7:30 p.m. REBA McENTIRE
Monday, March 2
3:30 p.m. NEAL McCOY
7:30 p.m. PATTI LaBELLE
Tuesday, March 3
3:30 p.m. Sara Evans
7:30 p.m. Skillet
Wednesday, March 4
3:30 p.m. Chubby Checker & the Wildcats
7:30 p.m. Josh Turner
Thursday, March 5
10:30 a.m. Ricky Nelson Remembered (The Nelson Brothers)
3:30 p.m. Dick Fox’s Golden Boys Starring Frankie Avalon, Fabian, Bobby Rydell
7:30 p.m. MercyMe
Friday, March 6
3:30 p.m. Jimmy Fortune with Dailey & Vincent
7:30 p.m. Darci Lynne & Friends LIVE
Saturday, March 7
3:30 p.m. Battle of the Bands Finals
7:30 p.m. Charlie Wilson
Sunday, March 8
3:30 p.m. Eli Young Band
7:30 p.m. Lynyrd Skynyrd
Advance tickets for shows go on sale Thursday, Dec. 12 at 8 a.m. and can be purchased at flstrawberryfestival.com or by phone at 813-754-1996.
The Florida Strawberry Festival is held each year to celebrate the strawberry harvest in Eastern Hillsborough County.
More than 500,000 visitors are expected to attend the 11-day festival.
LATEST STORIES:
- Boy with autism fulfills dream of being Wendy’s manager
- Florida Strawberry Festival lineup includes Reba McEntire, Patti LaBelle, Lynyrd Skynyrd
- Set a playdate with downtown Clearwater building new playable city
- Ex-Massachusetts Gov. Patrick announces presidential bid
- Surviving Hurricane Dorian just beginning for residents: ‘Life is hard. You don’t have no place to live’