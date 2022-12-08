TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tickets to Florida’s Strawberry Festival’s headline entertainment shows go on sale on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 8 a.m.
A total of 24 headline entertainers, including Willie Nelson, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Ludacris, The Jacksons, Sara Evans, Tanya Tucker, Wayne Newton and Train, are set to perform on the Wish Farms Soundstage
Tickets can be purchased online at flstrawberryfestival.com, at the Amscot Main Ticket Office located at 2209 W. Oak Avenue in Plant City or over the phone by calling 813-754-1996.
The festival runs from March 2 to March 12. Here’s the full lineup:
- March 2 – Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra, The Oak Ridge Boys Front Porch Singin’ Tour, Walker Hayes
- March 3 – Willie Nelson & Family, Halestorm
- March 4 – Sara Evans, Ludacris
- March 5 – The Gatlin Brothers, Chris Young
- March 6 – Neal McCoy, Josh Turner
- March 7 – Roots & Boots feat. Aaron Tippin, Collin Raye and Sammy Kershaw, CeCe Winans
- March 8 – Tanya Tucker, The Jacksons
- March 9 – Bill Haley Jr. & The Comets, Tommy James & The Shondells, For King & Country
- March 10 – Wayne Newton, Train
- March 11 – Sawyer Brown, Keith Sweat
- March 12 – Country Gold Tour feat. Leroy Van Dule, T.G. Sheppard, Mandy Barnett and T. Graham Brown, Lynyrd Skynyrd
For more information, visit flstrawberryfestival.com.