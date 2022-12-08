TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tickets to Florida’s Strawberry Festival’s headline entertainment shows go on sale on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 8 a.m.

A total of 24 headline entertainers, including Willie Nelson, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Ludacris, The Jacksons, Sara Evans, Tanya Tucker, Wayne Newton and Train, are set to perform on the Wish Farms Soundstage

Tickets can be purchased online at flstrawberryfestival.com, at the Amscot Main Ticket Office located at 2209 W. Oak Avenue in Plant City or over the phone by calling 813-754-1996.

The festival runs from March 2 to March 12. Here’s the full lineup:

March 2 – Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra, The Oak Ridge Boys Front Porch Singin’ Tour, Walker Hayes

March 3 – Willie Nelson & Family, Halestorm

March 4 – Sara Evans, Ludacris

March 5 – The Gatlin Brothers, Chris Young

March 6 – Neal McCoy, Josh Turner

March 7 – Roots & Boots feat. Aaron Tippin, Collin Raye and Sammy Kershaw, CeCe Winans

March 8 – Tanya Tucker, The Jacksons

March 9 – Bill Haley Jr. & The Comets, Tommy James & The Shondells, For King & Country

March 10 – Wayne Newton, Train

March 11 – Sawyer Brown, Keith Sweat

March 12 – Country Gold Tour feat. Leroy Van Dule, T.G. Sheppard, Mandy Barnett and T. Graham Brown, Lynyrd Skynyrd

For more information, visit flstrawberryfestival.com.