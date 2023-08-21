TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida rapper Gunplay was arrested on several charges Sunday following an alleged domestic violence incident, jail records show.

The 44-year-old rapper, whose real name is Richard Morales, Jr., was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, and child abuse no great bodily harm.

It was not immediately clear what lead to the charges. WFLA.com was unable to obtain a copy of Morales’ arrest affidavit but learned his bond was set at $17,000.

Morales rose to fame as a member of fellow Florida-based rapper Rick Ross’s Southern hip-hop group, Triple C’s. The group released their debut album in 2009.

Morales spent some of his early childhood in Opa-Locka, Florida but later moved to Dade County in his early teens.