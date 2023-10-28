MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — Miami Beach police arrested a man who they say used social media to carry out robberies against celebrities.

Thursday, WPLG reported that Miami Beach police said Diego Sebastiani Estrada, 24, robbed a group of celebrities at their home while armed and wearing a face covering.

“The subject knew exactly who he was looking for and what he was looking for as well,” Miami Beach Police spokesman Christopher Bess told WPLG.

Arrest reports said Sebastiani Estrada used Instagram posts by celebrities to track them to their home. During the robbery, the suspect held a person at gunpoint while demanding a $40,000 Rolex he saw in one of the posts, authorities said.

According to police, Sebastiani Estrada used a victim’s Range Rover to get away from the scene, but officers tracked him down to a Holiday Inn in Hialeah by using the vehicle’s GPS, arresting him less than a day later.

WPLG said one of the people present at the party was Sam Logan. Logan was featured in MTV’s reality show “Siesta Key.”

In January, Logan and his castmates were also victims of a separate home invasion, according to a report by TMZ.

Law enforcement agencies have warned people against posting everything on social media, especially stacks of cash or objects of high value.

In Hernando County, Sheriff Al Nienhuis attributed social media posts as the cause of a home invasion that left one woman dead and another injured.