NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 13: Actor Brian Dennehy speaks onstage during The Eugene O’Neill Theater Center Honors Nathan Lane With 15th Annual Monte Cristo Award – Inside on April 13, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for The Eugene O’Neill Theater Center)

TAMPA (KTLA) – Brian Dennehy, who acted in numerous movies including “First Blood,” “Cocoon” and “Tommy Boy,” has died at the age of 81, according to multiple reports.

The two-time Tony winner also starred on TV as basketball coach Bobby Knight and played serial killer John Wayne Gacy.

The actor died of natural causes, according to the Hollywood Reporter who cited Dennehy’s daughter.

