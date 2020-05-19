Breaking News
Film Academy considering postponing 2021 Oscars

TAMPA (WFLA) -The 93rd Oscars aren’t until February, but the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is considering postponing the big night.

Variety reports that The Academy is considering this option but that “definitive plans are far from being concrete” at this time. Currently set to be broadcast on February 28, 2021.

A rule change from The Academy for next year’s ceremony is allowing for films that premiere on streaming services and not in theaters to compete for Oscar gold.

