Fender offers 3 months of free guitar lessons during coronavirus pandemic

Fender offers 3 months of free guitar lessons during coronavirus pandemic

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We may soon see a generation of rock stars emerge from the coronavirus pandemic thanks to Fender.

The guitar manufacturer is offering free months of online lessons on Fender Play to anyone who wants to learn how to play the guitar, bass or ukulele. But there is a limited number of free subscriptions, so you better act fast.

Fender says so many musicians signed up for the offer that its website crashed. They have since extended the offer to 1 million learners.

To learn more about the offer, visit fender.com/playthrough.

