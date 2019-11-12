People react after logging into Disney Plus for the first time

NEVERLAND (WFLA) — The highly-anticipated release of Disney Plus has fans all around the country mesmerized at all the new or nostalgic content suddenly at their fingertips.

The Disney Plus app released to all streaming devices Tuesday. If you download it and pay the $7 monthly fee it comes loaded with your favorite Disney-owned classics. We were going to try to list the categories but there are just way too many.

The options available, old a new, had fans going nuts on social media Tuesday morning.

Here are a few funny Disney Plus reactions:

When you login and see Disney+ has Lizzie McGuire, Smart House, & Suite Life of Zack and Cody #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/Srssxy11IL — Kels💕 (@dropiitlow) November 12, 2019

If you didn’t call in to work today to binge Disney+ are you even a millennial? #DisneyPlus — Eric Schumann (@schu_mania) November 12, 2019

Starting the morning off right with That's So Raven!!! #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/nenjERERiE — Kyria 💖💜💙 (@kyria_w) November 12, 2019

JOHNNY TSUNAMI, BRINK, SMART HOUSE, BOY MEETS WORLD, ZENON… I can’t take it!!!!!!!!!!! #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/9EWPTcCANF — Cameron Fontana (@CameronFontana) November 12, 2019

If you don't hear from me for a few days, I'm busy reliving my early childhood. #DisneyPlus #Gargoyles pic.twitter.com/wMzEHRv1d8 — 💀 Seid 💀 (@DeadEndReyes) November 12, 2019

SMART GUY, HANNAH MONTANA, BRINK, THATS SO RAVEN, SUITE LIFE OF ZACK & CODY, SMART HOUSE, THE THIRTEENTH YEAR, LIZZIE MCGUIRE, EVEN STEVENS, DONT LOOK UNDER THE BED!!! IDK WHERE TO BEGIN!!! #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/NeZjjuEHt0 — Ness🍂 (@inessa_mo) November 12, 2019

me canceling my netflix subscription and switching to #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/OcxoonooXU — thor’s bitch ‎✪ (@samsbvcky) November 12, 2019

Should be sleeping, but I couldn’t help myself #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/61M6kgMRjK — Aaron A. Bedoya (@abedoya89) November 12, 2019

Me walking straight tf into the Disney Vault like I own it #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/PybqTuQm2J — Disneyland Memes🎄🦃 (@DisneylandMemes) November 12, 2019

me scrolling through #DisneyPlus trying to decide what to watch first pic.twitter.com/BxOR4S5lrs — i have spoken (@countrybearjam) November 12, 2019

