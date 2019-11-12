Breaking News
REPORT: Bucs release former 1st round pick Vernon Hargreaves

People react after logging into Disney Plus for the first time

Entertainment

by: Andrew Willis

Posted: / Updated:

NEVERLAND (WFLA) — The highly-anticipated release of Disney Plus has fans all around the country mesmerized at all the new or nostalgic content suddenly at their fingertips.

The Disney Plus app released to all streaming devices Tuesday. If you download it and pay the $7 monthly fee it comes loaded with your favorite Disney-owned classics. We were going to try to list the categories but there are just way too many.

The options available, old a new, had fans going nuts on social media Tuesday morning.

Here are a few funny Disney Plus reactions:

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss