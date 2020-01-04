Fandango’s top-selling movies of the decade

(WBTW) – Over the past 10 years, cinemas have seen some major blockbuster flicks and according to Fandango, the mouse reigned supreme at the box office.

The top five movies of the decade were:

Star Wars: The Force Awakens Avengers: Endgame Star Wars: The Last Jedi Avengers: Infinity War Black Panther

These rankings were bases on the total number of ticket sales through Fandango as of Dec. 20, 2019.

