TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Singer Irene Cara has died at her Florida home at the age of 63, according to her publicist.

Publicist Judith Moose announced Cara’s death on behalf of her family on the singer’s Twitter page.

“This is the absolute worst part of being a publicist,” Moose said. “I can’t believe I’ve had to write this, let alone release the news.”

Having worked as a performer since childhood, Cara rose to fame in 1980 after playing the role of Coco Hernandez in the movie “Fame,” singing both the title song and the hit single “Out Here On My Own.” According to her IMBD page, this was the first time two original songs from the same film were nominated in the same category.

After “Fame,” Cara would continue getting acting roles in various films and television shows, including “City Heat” where she starred with Clint Eastwood and Burt Reynolds in the role of Ginny Lee.

She also got national acclaim for singing and writing “Flashdance… What a Feeling” for the movie “Flashdance,” which landed her an Academy Award and Golden Globe for best original song and two Grammys in 1984.

Her publicist said Cara was still working on several projects before her death.

“We were working on amazing projects that would have made her and her fans incredibly happy,” Moose said. “Her manager and I will finish them. She’d want that.”

At this time, the cause of death is unknown. Moose said that information would be released once it is available.

Plans are being made for funeral services and a memorial for her fans at a later date.

“Irene’s family has requested privacy as they process their grief,” Moose said. “She was a beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through her music and films.”