Everything coming to and leaving Netflix in January 2021

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The new year is just around the corner and it’s safe to say most of us are ready to put 2020 behind us.
With the new year also comes new titles on Netflix. The streaming platform is adding plenty of new content to kick off 2021 including TV shows, classic films, box office hits and Netflix originals.
Here’s everything coming to Netflix in January, according to “What’s On Netflix”:
Jan. 1
- 17 Again
- 30 Minutes or Less
- Abby Hatcher – Season 1
- Blue Streak
- Bonnie and Clyde
- Can’t Hardly Wait
- Catch Me If You Can
- Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
- Cobra Kai – Season 3
- Cool Hand Luke
- Dream Home Makeover – Season 2
- Eddie Murphy: Raw
- Enter the Dragon
- Four Christmases
- Fred Claus
- Full Out 2: You Got This!
- Gimme Shelter
- Good Hair
- Goodfellas
- Gothika
- Headspace Guide to Meditation – Season 1
- Into the Wild
- Jenni Rivera: Mariposa de Barrio – Season 1
- Julie & Julia
- London Heist
- Monarca – Season 2
- Mud
- Mystic Pizza
- Running Man – Season 1
- Sex and the City: The Movie
- Sex and the City 2
- Sherlock Holmes
- Striptease
- Superbad
- The Creative Brain
- The Departed
- The Haunted Hathaways
- The Minimalists: Less Is Now
- The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
- Unknown
- What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
- What Happened to Mr. Cha?
Jan. 2
- Asphalt Burning
- The Netflix Afterparty Cobra Kai Special
Jan. 4
- Korean Pork Belly Rhapsody – Season 1
Jan. 5
- Gabby’s Dollhouse – Season 1
- LA’s Finest – Season 1
- Nailed It! Mexico – Season 3
- The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
- The History of Swear Words – Season 1
Jan. 6
- Ratones Paranoicos: The Band that Rocked Argentina
- Surviving Death – Season 1
- Tony Parker: The Final Shot
Jan. 7
- 100% Halal
- Pieces of a Woman
Jan. 8
- Charming
- Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons – Season 5
- Lupin – Season 1
- Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival
- Pretend It’s a City – Season 1
- Stuck Apart / Azizler
- The Idhun Chronicles – Part 2
Jan. 10
- Spring Breakers
Jan. 11
- Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy
- The Intouchables
Jan. 12
- Al acecho / Furtive
- Last Tango in Halifax
Jan. 13
- An Imperfect Murder
Jan. 15
- Bling Empire – Season 1
- Carmen Sandiego – Season 4
- Disenchantment – Part 3
- Double Dad / Um Pai no Meio do Caminho
- Henry Danger – Seasons 1-3
- Hook
- Kuroko’s Basketball – Season 1
- Outside the Wire
- Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie
- Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure
- The Magicians – Season 5
- WISH YOU : Your Melody In My Heart
Jan. 16
- A Monster Calls
- Radium Girls
Jan. 18
- Homefront
Jan. 20
- Daughter From Another Mother / Madre solo hay dos
- Sightless
- Spycraft
Jan. 21
- Call My Agent! – Season 4
Jan. 22
- Blown Away – Season 2
- Busted! – Season 3
- Fate: The Winx Sage – Season 1
- Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous – Season 2
- So My Grandma’s a Lesbian! / Salir del ropero
- The White Tiger
Jan. 23
- Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce)
Jan. 26
- Go Dog Go – Season 1
Jan. 27
- 50M2 – Season 1
- Accomplice
- Outlander – Season 4
- Penguin Bloom
Jan. 29
- Below Zero / Bajocero
- Finding ‘Ohana
- The Dig
Jan. 31
- Fatima
Unfortunately, the new year will also see several hit TV shows and movies leave Netflix. That’s thanks, in part, to the ongoing streaming wars between platforms. Many of the titles leaving Netflix will be heading to other streaming platforms.
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in the first month of 2021:
Jan. 1
- 3 Idiots
- A Dangerous Woman
- A Girl Like Grace
- A Good Wife – Season 1
- Airplane!
- Along Came a Spider
- Alpha and Omega: The Legend of the Saw Tooth Cave
- Alpha Dog
- An Education
- An Innocent Mistake – Season 1
- Anna Karenina
- Baby Mama
- Back to the Future
- Back to the Future Part II
- Back to the Future Part III
- Bad Teacher
- Barbershop
- Being John Malkovich
- Beowulf
- Beyond the Mat
- Cape Fear
- Case Closed – Season 1
- Casper
- Charlie St. Cloud
- Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke
- Clash of the Titans
- Cloud Atlas
- Code Name: Geronimo
- Colombiana
- Coneheads
- Cookie’s Fortune
- Darna Mana Hai
- Definitely, Maybe
- Delta Farce
- Dennis the Menace
- Dinner for Schmucks
- Doomsday Preppers – Season 1
- Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
- Drugs, Inc.
- Due Date
- E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
- Ek Hasina Thi
- Enemy at the Gates
- Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
- Ex-Boyfriend – Season 1
- Fall Girls
- Fargo
- Ferrari Ki Sawaari
- For Love or Money
- Frida
- Frost/Nixon
- Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
- Glory
- Gossip Girl – Seasons 1-6
- Grand Hotel – Seasons 1-3
- Happy 300 Days – Season 1
- Heartthrob
- Heist
- Her
- How the Grinch Stole Christmas
- How to Change the World
- I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
- I’m in Love with a Church Girl
- In Between – Season 1
- Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
- Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
- Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
- Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
- Jake’s Buccaneer Blast
- Johnny English
- Jora 10 Numbaria
- Jurassic Park
- Jurassic Park III
- Kangaroo Jack
- Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain
- Kevin Hart: Seriously Funny
- Knights of Sidonia – Seasons 1-2
- Knockaround Guys
- Krystal
- Lego Friends – 5 seasons
- Lego Friends: Girls on a Mission – Season 1
- Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
- Lust, Caution
- Maacher Jhol
- Maddman: The Steve Madden Story
- Mars – Seasons 1-2
- Mean Dreams
- Mean Streets
- Mr. Young – Seasons 1-2
- My Best Friend’s Wedding
- Nacho Libre
- Not Another Teen Movie
- Octonauts – Seasons 1-3
- One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest
- Patriots Day
- Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie
- Planetarium
- Poltergeist
- Poseidon
- Possession
- Pride & Prejudice
- Quest for Camelot
- Raising Cain
- Reckoning – Limited Series
- Red Dragon
- Reincarnated
- RV
- Session 9
- Splice
- Starsky & Hutch
- Sucker Punch
- Super Dark Times
- Superman Returns
- The Big Wedding
- The Clique
- The Dukes of Hazzard
- The Inbetweeners – Seasons 1-3
- The Interview
- The Longest Yard
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park
- The Notebook
- The Office – Seasons 1-9
- The Patriots
- The Producers
- The Queen
- The Rehearsal
- The Story of God with Morgan Freeman – Seasons 1-3
- The Story of Us
- The Story of Us with Morgan Freeman – Season 1
- The Town
- The Wedding Planner
- The Witches
- The World Is Not Enough
- This Christmas
- To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar
- Tomorrow Never Dies
- Troy
- Two Can Play That Game
- Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family
- V for Vendetta
- Visions
- WarGames
- Wazir
- What Is Love?
- Who’s The One
- Why Did I Get Married?
- Yes Man
- Zookeeper
Jan. 2
- Bloodsport
- The Jack King Affair
Jan. 4
- QB1: Beyond the Light – Season 2
- Skiptrace
Jan. 5
- 3 Heroines, aka 3 Srikandi
- Mara
Jan. 6
- The Monster
Jan. 8
- Battlefield Recovery – Season 1
- The Tudors – Seasons 1-4
Jan. 9
- Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns
Jan. 11
- Dayveon
Jan. 12
- Taken – Seasons 1-2
Jan. 15
- Haven – Seasons 1-5
- The Master
Jan. 16
- A Serious Man
- Dallas Buyers Club
- Waco
Jan. 17
- Friday Night Tykes – Seasons 1-4
Jan. 21
- Fireplace 4K: Classic Crackling Fireplace from Fireplace for Your Home
- Fireplace 4K: Crackling Birchwood from Fireplace for Your Home
- Fireplace for Your Home
Jan. 25
- When Calls the Heart – Seasons 1-5
Jan. 27
- We Are Your Friends
Jan. 29
- Swiss Army Man
Jan. 31
- The Hundred-Foot Journey
LATEST ENTERTAINMENT NEWS:
- Everything coming to and leaving Netflix in January 2021
- Donald Trump, Michelle Obama most admired people in 2020, Gallup poll finds
- Jennifer Aniston faces backlash for COVID-themed Christmas ornament
- Lori Loughlin, former ‘Full House’ star, released from prison after college bribery scandal
- Beyoncé donates $500,000 to people facing eviction due to COVID-19 pandemic