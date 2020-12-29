Everything coming to and leaving Netflix in January 2021

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The new year is just around the corner and it’s safe to say most of us are ready to put 2020 behind us.

With the new year also comes new titles on Netflix. The streaming platform is adding plenty of new content to kick off 2021 including TV shows, classic films, box office hits and Netflix originals.

Here’s everything coming to Netflix in January, according to “What’s On Netflix”:

Jan. 1

17 Again

30 Minutes or Less

Abby Hatcher – Season 1

Blue Streak

Bonnie and Clyde

Can’t Hardly Wait

Catch Me If You Can

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Cobra Kai – Season 3

Cool Hand Luke

Dream Home Makeover – Season 2

Eddie Murphy: Raw

Enter the Dragon

Four Christmases

Fred Claus

Full Out 2: You Got This!

Gimme Shelter

Good Hair

Goodfellas

Gothika

Headspace Guide to Meditation – Season 1

Into the Wild

Jenni Rivera: Mariposa de Barrio – Season 1

Julie & Julia

London Heist

Monarca – Season 2

Mud

Mystic Pizza

Running Man – Season 1

Sex and the City: The Movie

Sex and the City 2

Sherlock Holmes

Striptease

Superbad

The Creative Brain

The Departed

The Haunted Hathaways

The Minimalists: Less Is Now

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

Unknown

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

What Happened to Mr. Cha?

Jan. 2

Asphalt Burning

The Netflix Afterparty Cobra Kai Special

Jan. 4

Korean Pork Belly Rhapsody – Season 1

Jan. 5

Gabby’s Dollhouse – Season 1

LA’s Finest – Season 1

Nailed It! Mexico – Season 3

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

The History of Swear Words – Season 1

Jan. 6

Ratones Paranoicos: The Band that Rocked Argentina

Surviving Death – Season 1

Tony Parker: The Final Shot

Jan. 7

100% Halal

Pieces of a Woman

Jan. 8

Charming

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons – Season 5

Lupin – Season 1

Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival

Pretend It’s a City – Season 1

Stuck Apart / Azizler

The Idhun Chronicles – Part 2

Jan. 10

Spring Breakers

Jan. 11

Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy

The Intouchables

Jan. 12

Al acecho / Furtive

Last Tango in Halifax

Jan. 13

An Imperfect Murder

Jan. 15

Bling Empire – Season 1

Carmen Sandiego – Season 4

Disenchantment – Part 3

Double Dad / Um Pai no Meio do Caminho

Henry Danger – Seasons 1-3

Hook

Kuroko’s Basketball – Season 1

Outside the Wire

Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie

Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure

The Magicians – Season 5

WISH YOU : Your Melody In My Heart

Jan. 16

A Monster Calls

Radium Girls

Jan. 18

Homefront

Jan. 20

Daughter From Another Mother / Madre solo hay dos

Sightless

Spycraft

Jan. 21

Call My Agent! – Season 4

Jan. 22

Blown Away – Season 2

Busted! – Season 3

Fate: The Winx Sage – Season 1

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous – Season 2

So My Grandma’s a Lesbian! / Salir del ropero

The White Tiger

Jan. 23

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce)

Jan. 26

Go Dog Go – Season 1

Jan. 27

50M2 – Season 1

Accomplice

Outlander – Season 4

Penguin Bloom

Jan. 29

Below Zero / Bajocero

Finding ‘Ohana

The Dig

Jan. 31

Fatima

Unfortunately, the new year will also see several hit TV shows and movies leave Netflix. That’s thanks, in part, to the ongoing streaming wars between platforms. Many of the titles leaving Netflix will be heading to other streaming platforms.

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in the first month of 2021:

Jan. 1

3 Idiots

A Dangerous Woman

A Girl Like Grace

A Good Wife – Season 1

Airplane!

Along Came a Spider

Alpha and Omega: The Legend of the Saw Tooth Cave

Alpha Dog

An Education

An Innocent Mistake – Season 1

Anna Karenina

Baby Mama

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Bad Teacher

Barbershop

Being John Malkovich

Beowulf

Beyond the Mat

Cape Fear

Case Closed – Season 1

Casper

Charlie St. Cloud

Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke

Clash of the Titans

Cloud Atlas

Code Name: Geronimo

Colombiana

Coneheads

Cookie’s Fortune

Darna Mana Hai

Definitely, Maybe

Delta Farce

Dennis the Menace

Dinner for Schmucks

Doomsday Preppers – Season 1

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

Drugs, Inc.

Due Date

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Ek Hasina Thi

Enemy at the Gates

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Ex-Boyfriend – Season 1

Fall Girls

Fargo

Ferrari Ki Sawaari

For Love or Money

Frida

Frost/Nixon

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Glory

Gossip Girl – Seasons 1-6

Grand Hotel – Seasons 1-3

Happy 300 Days – Season 1

Heartthrob

Heist

Her

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

How to Change the World

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

I’m in Love with a Church Girl

In Between – Season 1

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

Jake’s Buccaneer Blast

Johnny English

Jora 10 Numbaria

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Kangaroo Jack

Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain

Kevin Hart: Seriously Funny

Knights of Sidonia – Seasons 1-2

Knockaround Guys

Krystal

Lego Friends – 5 seasons

Lego Friends: Girls on a Mission – Season 1

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Lust, Caution

Maacher Jhol

Maddman: The Steve Madden Story

Mars – Seasons 1-2

Mean Dreams

Mean Streets

Mr. Young – Seasons 1-2

My Best Friend’s Wedding

Nacho Libre

Not Another Teen Movie

Octonauts – Seasons 1-3

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest

Patriots Day

Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie

Planetarium

Poltergeist

Poseidon

Possession

Pride & Prejudice

Quest for Camelot

Raising Cain

Reckoning – Limited Series

Red Dragon

Reincarnated

RV

Session 9

Splice

Starsky & Hutch

Sucker Punch

Super Dark Times

Superman Returns

The Big Wedding

The Clique

The Dukes of Hazzard

The Inbetweeners – Seasons 1-3

The Interview

The Longest Yard

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

The Notebook

The Office – Seasons 1-9

The Patriots

The Producers

The Queen

The Rehearsal

The Story of God with Morgan Freeman – Seasons 1-3

The Story of Us

The Story of Us with Morgan Freeman – Season 1

The Town

The Wedding Planner

The Witches

The World Is Not Enough

This Christmas

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar

Tomorrow Never Dies

Troy

Two Can Play That Game

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family

V for Vendetta

Visions

WarGames

Wazir

What Is Love?

Who’s The One

Why Did I Get Married?

Yes Man

Zookeeper

Jan. 2

Bloodsport

The Jack King Affair

Jan. 4

QB1: Beyond the Light – Season 2

Skiptrace

Jan. 5

3 Heroines, aka 3 Srikandi

Mara

Jan. 6

The Monster

Jan. 8

Battlefield Recovery – Season 1

The Tudors – Seasons 1-4

Jan. 9

Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns

Jan. 11

Dayveon

Jan. 12

Taken – Seasons 1-2

Jan. 15

Haven – Seasons 1-5

The Master

Jan. 16

A Serious Man

Dallas Buyers Club

Waco

Jan. 17

Friday Night Tykes – Seasons 1-4

Jan. 21

Fireplace 4K: Classic Crackling Fireplace from Fireplace for Your Home

Fireplace 4K: Crackling Birchwood from Fireplace for Your Home

Fireplace for Your Home

Jan. 25

When Calls the Heart – Seasons 1-5

Jan. 27

We Are Your Friends

Jan. 29

Swiss Army Man

Jan. 31