Eric Clapton says he won’t play at any venues that require fans to be vaccinated

TAMPA (WFLA) – Legendary musician Eric Clapton announced he will not perform at any venues that require fans to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

Clapton’s statement is in response to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s announcement that proof of vaccination would be required to enter nightclubs and venues.

Clapton’s statement was shared via the Telegram account of film producer and architect Robin Monotti, who has also been skeptical of the Covid-19 vaccine and expressed other doubts about the U.K. government’s response to the pandemic.

“Following the PM’s announcement on Monday the 19th of July 2021 I feel honor-bound to make an announcement of my own,” Clapton said. “I wish to say that I will not perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present. Unless there is provision made for all people to attend, I reserve the right to cancel the show.”

Clapton’s next scheduled shows in the United Kingdom won’t be until May 2022, when he has two dates on the books at the Royal Albert Hall in London. He has a handful of North American concerts scheduled for this September including a concert at Amalie Arena on Sept. 25.