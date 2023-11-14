TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin and Pitbull are extending their “The Trilogy Tour” into 2024, adding a number of North American stops, including one in Tampa.

The multigenerational global powerhouses will hit Tampa’s AMALIE Arena on Sunday, March 10, at 7 p.m.

“Fans can expect an unforgettable night of music on the Live Nation produced tour as the megastars deliver an electrifying mix of their biggest career-spanning hits with influences of reggaeton, salsa pop, dance and electronic music, backed by world-class production and state-of-the-art visuals,” according to a press release.

Tickets for the show run between$56.20 and $596.20 and will go on sale Friday, Nov. 17 at 11 a.m. via Ticketmaster.com. Information about VIP packages is available via vipnation.com.

Fans can buy advance parking tickets on ParkWhiz.com.

For more information about the show, visit amaliearena.com or call 813-301-2500.