Elton John bringing farewell tour back to Tampa

FILE – In this March 2, 2016 file photo, Elton John appears during the “Hillary Victory Fund I’m with Her” benefit concert in New York. John was sued on Monday, March 28, 2016, for sexual harassment by an off-duty Los Angeles police officer who worked on his security detail, who claims he was repeatedly groped […]

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Elton John is bringing his farewell tour back to Tampa in 2020.

The rock superstar, who was just in Tampa last week, will be at Amalie Arena again on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

The legendary musician announced 24 new concert dates to his sold-out “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour,” which is planned to span three years.

Tickets for the new Tampa show go on sale to the general public on Friday, Nov. 22 at 10 a.m. Pre-sale tickets will be available on Thursday, Nov. 14.

For more information, visit amaliearena.com or call 813.301.2500.

LATEST STORIES: