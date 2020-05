(WFLA/CNN Newsource) – Musician “Grimes” and Tesla CEO Elon Musk welcomed a baby born on Tuesday.

Musk announced on Twitter the newborn’s name is “X Æ A-12” Musk.

It’s the first child for 32-year-old singer, real name Claire Boucher, and the fifth son for Musk.

Boucher and Musk have been together for two years.

She joked that she thinks her son will be a night owl, saying he “doesn’t move during the day, only at night.”